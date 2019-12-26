Man gets heart attack while playing hockey, good samaritans save his life

It's a miracle on ice, good samaritans jumped into action when a man had a heart attack on the Glacier Ice Rink in Missoula.
Employees at Glacier Ice Rink said last Thursday, December 19, a man in his early 50s was playing hockey when he started having a heart attack.
The man skated off the ice and collapsed onto a bench.
One of his teammates recognized that it might be a heart attack, and people in the building sprung into action.
Employees at Glacier Ice Rink said they have two AED machines. These machines send shocks to the heart to restore a normal rhythm when someone is experiencing a heart attack.
Employees say they aren't sure who started the life-saving measure with an AED machine, but it worked.
"He spent a couple of days in the hospital, but was home for Christmas. I wanna say he spent the entire weekend, and maybe got home Tuesday on Christmas Eve," Ryan Geiges the Director of Adult Hockey at Glacier Ice Rink said.
He added this is the third time Glacier Ice Rink has used the AED machine in about a decade since they got them. Geiges said they are looking into upgrading the AED machines to newer versions after this incident.