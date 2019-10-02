FRENCHTOWN - A dog and his owner are lucky to be alive after an crash on Interstate 90 outside Frenchtown on Tuesday.
Photos of the injured dog are circulating on social media. Missoula County Sheriff's Captain Bill Burt shared a post on Twitter. "Deputies met a Good Samaritan that found the dog about a mile away. Dog was transported via ambulance to a vet and treated. He's doing well," read the post.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Navarro said the driver of the vehicle fell asleep behind the wheel. The truck went off the road and down an embankment, rolling several times, according to Navarro.
The dog was ejected from the truck, and ran down the highway. According to Navarro, other drivers found the dog, and made sure he was safe and secure.
The man driving the truck was wearing his seat belt. Trooper Navarro said his seat belt certainly saved his life. Once the truck came to a stop, the man was able to get himself out of his seat belt and out of the truck.
The man and his dog were taken were both treated for their injuries. Both are both expected to make full recoveries.
