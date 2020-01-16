MISSOULA -- The man who was taken to the hospital after the officer involved shooting at Hollywood Trailer Court in West Side Missoula Wednesday has died.
According to a release from Missoula Police Department, the man was armed with a handgun when they arrived at the reported robbery and assault incident at the trailer park on Cooley Street and Russell Avenue.
Officers say the man posed a threat that forced them to defend themselves. The man was shot. Officers say they immediately preformed life-saving measures before bringing him the St.Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, where he was later pronounced dead.
As MPD policy, the officers involved in the shooting were ordered on paid administrative leave. No officers were reported injured. The names of those involved, including the man who died, have not been released.