MISSOULA - New information from the Montana Department of Justice indicates a man died as a result of an officer-involved shooting in Missoula on Monday.
Authorities say Steven Cole Gill, 35, of Missoula, died after a confrontation with police in which "shots were fired."
The following is a statement from the DOJ:
Yesterday afternoon, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of suspicious drug-related activity in a lot at the intersection of N 2nd and A St. A confrontation ensued when officers attempted to speak with Mr. Steven Gill, a 35-year-old male. Shots were fired and Mr. Gill was struck. After being transported to St. Patrick Hospital, Mr. Gill died of his wounds. No officers were injured during the confrontation. By request of Missoula Police Chief Mike Brady, the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.
When the investigation is complete, we will give the case file to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office for review.
Additional information from the case is not available at this time.
Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says two officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, in accordance with MPD standard practice. He says Police Chief Mike Brady will decide when to release their names.