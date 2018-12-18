MISSOULA - A man faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling a knife on a mall security guard and resisting arrest.
Court documents say Dustin Russette was asked to leave Southgate Mall on Monday after throwing garbage and yelling at customers.
A mall security officer says he escorted Russette outside, and in the parking lot, Russette pulled a knife out of his pocket and made "several stabbing motions" at the guard.
The guard called police, who found Russette in the parking lot.
Police say that Russette ran around trying to evade them before he tripped on ice on the parking lot outside Dillard's, where officers tackled him and cuffed him after a struggle.
One officer "struck him in the face with an open palm" in an attempt to subdue him, court documents say.
Officers say they found a small fixed-blade knife in Russette's jacket pocket.
Russette is booked in Missoula County jail on charges of assault with a weapon, obstruction, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He's due in court on Tuesday afternoon.