ST REGIS, MT - State troopers were working hard Wednesday night to rescue drivers who got stuck in the snow after avalanches buried westbound lanes of I-90 near St. Regis, Montana.
One of those drivers, Patrick Beretta, says the rescuers had to dig out a quarter mile of snow just to get him.
"I heard this strange sound and I felt a little vibration," said Beretta. "I didn't know what it was and I saw in front of me the avalanche started and then it was coming over me."
According to the St. Regis Travel Center, two avalanches occurred around the Lookout Pass area.The lanes were shut down at St. Regis to allow for a detour around the incident via Montana Highway 282.
"It pushed my jeep against the median section... you are completely vulnerable," Beretta told us. "You are subject to whatever happens. You have to go for a ride and then it stopped. It covered half of the jeep on the other side."
Wednesday night, traffic remained significantly backed up and drivers were told to turn around and find another route.
There is no word currently on when the roadway will reopen.