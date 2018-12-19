MISSOULA - A man is accused of following a 7-year-old boy into a bathroom and groping him.
Court documents say a woman took her son to the McDonald's on North Reserve on Dec. 15 for lunch. She said while they were eating, she noticed a McDonald's employee, later identified as Jesse F. Huntsman, staring at them.
The 7-year-old got up and went to the bathroom, and Huntsman allegedly followed him into the bathroom and groped his behind while the boy was using a urinal.
The boy left the bathroom and told his mother, who contacted police.
Police took Huntsman in for an interview. He denied touching the boy but told a detective that he sometimes has "dark thoughts" of a sexual nature about young boys, court documents say.
Officers booked Huntsman, age 20, into jail. Court documents say he was carrying a drawing that he'd made of a child with their pants down.
He's charged with one count of sexual assault.