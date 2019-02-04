Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...SNOW, BLOWING SNOW AND TREACHEROUS ROADS. VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 2 PM MST MONDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW/WIND. LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH ROUGHLY MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. A BRIEF BREAK IN SNOWFALL WILL THEN BE POSSIBLE, UNTIL A SECOND WAVE OF SNOW MOVES IN AROUND 6AM MONDAY MORNING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. IN ADDITION, GUSTY EAST WINDS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE NIGHT, AND WILL LIKELY INCREASE ONCE AGAIN, WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE.

