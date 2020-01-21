MISSOULA - Grocery chain Lucky's Market will close dozens of stores, including those in Missoula and Billings.
The Missoulian and The Billings Gazette both reported Tuesday, that employees at the Montana locations were notified the stores would close in the coming weeks.
Additional information from Business Insider indicates more than 30 stores will close nationwide by February 12.
The Billings location has been open since 2014 and the Missoula store opened at Southgate Mall in 2018.
Representatives from Southgate Mall and Lucky's Corporate office have yet to respond to requests for additional information. This story will be updated as more information is available.