Lucky's Market hosts free lunch for federal employees

MISSOULA- Lucky's Market is all about community, that's why for the second week in a row they are holding a lunch for federal employees.
Just last weekend, Lucky’s Market hosted a free lunch for federal employees, grilling burgers and veggies and today serving homemade chili and cornbread. Lucky’s is beyond happy to lend a helping hand to families in need.
"They're our neighbors, they're our friends, they're our community so we had an opportunity to maybe make their day a little bit brighter so that was the driving force for this lunch,” said Assistant Store Director, Justin Alberta.
With community so close to the company’s hear, last week they fed 12 families and had a successful outcome today as well.
"Just to see the different families come in, it was really nice, and everyone was so grateful, I don't know how many people were like thank you so much for this and it's like no thank you for doing what you do,” said Lisa Luttman, Assistant Culinary Manager.
Seeing happy families is on the top of their priority list and doing a good deed like this is a gift that keeps on giving.
Federal employees that attended said they are beyond grateful, but Lucky's said this is their way of saying thank you to them.