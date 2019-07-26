MISSOULA- The Beeskove Fire has chewed through 35 acres.
It's burning about four and half miles up the main Rattlesnake Trail corridor on the south side of Rattlesnake Creek, in a popular recreation area.
The fire is 0% contained, and fire bosses say crews are working to put as much water as they can on this fire ahead of high winds Saturday that could force this fire to grow.
Friday morning, ABC FOX got to ride along with forest service workers who took our crew to the fire camp in the Rattlesnake, where the smoke from the fire is extremely visible.
In the short time at the camp, there was a helicopter that did at least a dozen water drops. One thing fire crews couldn't emphasize enough, the terrain on this fire is tough.
Crews are facing steep and rocky conditions making it extremely difficult to get around the perimeter of this fire.
"We are not going to be able to put this fire out from the air, and we know that, it's going to take people on the ground getting around the fire and putting it out, and because of this slope and because of the nature of how steep it is that's proving very, very challenging at this time,” said Lolo National Forest’s Risk Management Officer, Dave Williams.
While it's challenging work, crews are doing their best. There are at least 90 firefighters on this fire right now, with two more hot shot crews will join the group this weekend.
Fire bosses say that Upper Rattlesnake residents aren't in any danger at this point, although that can change very quickly, so it's important to stay alert.
The Rattlesnake is also very popular for hikers, anyone recreating in the area is asked to obey all trail closures. You can click here for trail closures.