Lolo vandal smashes 16 plus car windows in early morning hours

LOLO- Around 3:00 a.m. Lolo neighbors heard what sounded like a car break in, which turned out to be 16, and counting, car windows smashed in a Lolo neighborhood.
These criminal events took place on the 1100 block of Highway 93 South, down Tyler Way, as well as nearby side streets.
Missoula County Sheriff's Office says they are now searching for a white male in a black hoodie, who was reportedly seen running from the scene in the dark hours of the morning.
With 16 plus cars attacked, but nothing stolen, county officials say this isn't a usual case. Lolo neighbors and car smashing victims say that this vandalism is unsettling.
"There's kids that walk there all the time, my kids play outside, it's a little unsettling. I've heard about it happening a lot on Tyler Way but um I think now it's kind of spreading out,” Lolo car owner, Casey Jamison said.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public’s help. If any Lolo residents have home video surveillance you are asked to check those videos closely and call (406)721-4444 if you find anything suspicious.