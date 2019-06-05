MISSOULA - After two narrowly failed bonds, school executives say they needed to ask the community why school levies weren’t passing. Now, they're looking to sell the current school property and build a new one on another plot of land.
For the past ten years, the Lolo School District has been working hard to pass bonds to improve their school, but with no luck appealing to voters.
"With those bonds both failing by narrow margins we listened to the community about the things they would like to see for future initiative. One of those things was one build one school, another was sell off the current property to help offset the cost of that new facility, so we are trying to meet both of those goals by putting this property up for bid,” Lolo School District Superintendent Dan Olinger said.
The current Lolo Elementary and Middle School is located off Highway 93 with six different buildings. If this property is purchased by a developer, the school would move to a 20-acre property off Farm Lane.
The current 30-acre property is located on Highway 93, which parents and school administrators say isn't the ideal spot for children.
"It's really not the best set up. So what we are looking for, hoping for in the future, is a site that is accessible, a sight that is a lot safer and a site where kids can go from one classroom and specialists and do all the things they need to do without having to go outside unless it’s time for outdoor play,” Olinger said.
That is exactly what they found a place just less than two miles away on a 20-acre property that has been owned by the school district since the 1970s.
Developers have until the end of the summer to turn in their proposals for the Highway 93 property, and the school board hopes to have a buyer not long after.
"It's a really amazing opportunity for a developer to come in and be a part of your community. Lolo is a super cool place to live, it's a great place to raise a family, a great place to work but there is definitely room for opportunity. We have really good internet connectivity along that corridor, and I feel like it's a great chance to make a big impression in a small Montana town,” said Lolo School District board member and parent Jen Hickes.
The board plans to move quickly as possible to put together site plan and get a bond initiative before voters.