MISSOULA - Lolo Interagency Hotshots are responding to a small lightning-strike fire a few miles up the Rattlesnake trail.
Lolo National Forest says the smoke report came in at 10:30 AM Tuesday from the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area.
A detection flight found a small fire of less than an acre smoldering and burning about 4.5 miles up the Rattlesnake trail corridor.
The public is asked to avoid the area while hotshots respond and a helicopter assists with water drops. The fire is named the Beeskove fire. It follows several small fires sparked after a lightning storm over much of the region on Monday night.