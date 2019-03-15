Missoula is bringing a world renowned band into town this summer, Mumford and Sons, and tickets are almost sold out.
Promoter, Logjam Presents, hosted a special ticket sale Friday at the Top Hat because they held 865 tickets for the local community to make sure Montanans had a good chance of getting tickets.
People lined up all the way down Front Street for this popular event.
Logjam Presents owner, Nick Checota, said they are selling 10,000 tickets for this concert on August 11th at Ogren Park At Allegiance Field.
Local fans are very excited about this big-name band.
"I’ve probably wanted to see them for years now, and it was either too far away or there were scheduling conflicts and what not. So when I saw they were coming to Missoula I was like yes I’m going," emphasized Missoula resident, Laurie Jones.
"I don't have to travel anywhere or get a hotel or anything, but also that they're coming to my hometown feels really special that I get to see them here," said Missoula resident, Courtney Quincy.
Additional tickets may be still be available online, so be sure to get them fast.