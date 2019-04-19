Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. THUNDERSTORMS TO THE SOUTHWEST OF THE TERMINAL HAVE HAD HISTORY OF LIGHTNING. STORMS ARE EXPECTED TO BE OVER THE TERMINAL WITHIN 15 TO 20 MINUTES. LIGHTNING THREAT WILL DIMINISH AFTER 620 PM LOCAL.