Lodgepole Creek Trailhead landslides left zero injuries

SEELY LAKE- New consequences of a devastating wildfire from 2017 are being felt Thursday in the Bob Marshall wilderness after storms rolled through the area earlier this week.
The Rice Ridge Fire burned more than 160,000 acres leaving the area bare and dry, prime conditions for a landslide, even two years later.
Three different landslides have occurred on Dunham Road near the Lodgepole Creek Trailhead. It’s a back country area between Seeley lake and Ovando.
The hiking and camping groups stuck on the other side of these slides tonight are safe, with plenty of food and water. There are zero injuries.
Forest Service engineers say one of those landslides brought down 15 to 20 feet of debris, including rocks and trees.
Forest officials say while it may take things could have been much worse. They're incredibly thankful no-one was hurt. Crews were hoping to get the people who were car camping out late this afternoon. The cleanup work however will take some time.