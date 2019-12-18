Local realty business pays off school lunch debt for all Ravalli Co. schools

The overdue school lunch debt in all of Ravalli County schools is wiped out, thanks to the donation from a secret Santa.
There was about $15,000 of overdue school lunch debt in Ravalli County schools. After a successful year of business, Exit Realty decided to spread holiday cheer by paying off that debt. The business wanted to pay off the debt quietly, but Corvallis School District posted about the generous donation on Facebook.
"Most of those kids don't know that they're in the negative, but it's really nice that they can take care of that and not have their parents worry or stress," Hamilton School District Food Supervisor Denise Burrows said.
"What a great thing to do this time of year," Hamilton School District Superintendent Tom Korst said.
Max and his wife Tina said they had a "blessed" year of business so they wanted to pay it forward.
"This is where we live, we wanted to have a big, big impact," Regional Owner of Exit Realty Max Coleman said.
Around Thanksgiving, Max and Tina, along with their employees at Exit Realty decided they wanted to pay off all the overdue school lunch debt in the county.
"We didn't know what it was going to end up being. We weren't able to finalize it until two days after Thanksgiving," Max said.
The Coleman's said kids having full bellies will help them better stay focused in school and learn.
ABC FOX Montana asked the Coleman's how much money they gave to each school district. They couldn't remember exact numbers, but they said in the interview these are the rough estimates.
Florence: $4900+
Stevensville: $4400
Corvallis: $1600
Darby: $1260
Hamilton: $880+
Hamilton school officials said the holidays can be tough for many families, but this donation will ease some of the burden.
"It makes a huge impact for those kids and those families not to have to worry about it," Burrows said.