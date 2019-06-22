Local non-profit, Animal Wonders, is working to put animal education in rural schools

MISSOULA- Animal Wonders is celebrating their 11th birthday, where all proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser will go towards putting animal education in western Montana schools.
Missoulians gathered at Highlander beer to celebrate Animal Wonders 11th birthday where animal wonder leaders say they can’t believe they have been serving wildlife for over a decade now.
"We came here in 2008 and our dream was to educate about animals and rescue them. We take in displaced exotic animals, we give them a life-long home, and then we share them with the community,” said Executive Director, Jessy Knudsen Castaneda.
Sheltering wildlife animals like snacks, birds, monkeys, and many other wildlife creatures, Animal Wonders says they are passionate about wildlife education, that’s why Saturday’s fundraiser is about giving back to the community.
"We want to give back to the community and where we really think push and use some focus is giving rural kids science education in their classroom. We want to give 11 rural schools a free five week course with our animals,” added Animal Wonders, Knudsen Castaneda.
Serving western Montana already with presentation and animal shows, parents involved say they are grateful their kids are exposed to this type of knowledge.
"I think it's a great community program. The kids get to know the animals by name, they work with the university in town which I think is great. Small schools really struggle now days to have these sorts of things, so I feel them being in Potomac and us getting that is great,” said mom, Michelle Dunn.
With Saturday’s fundraiser, Animal wonders hopes to start implementing this animal education as soon as possible.