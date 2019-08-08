UPDATE - Directors say as of Thursday, the Carousel is fixed and opened for business at 10 AM.
A Carousel for Missoula has been closed for nearly two weeks, but operators say they found a local machinist to help fix it soon.
A Carousel for Missoula Executive Director Theresa Cox says Andy Troutwine of Andy's Shop has taken out the old broken cylinder, which operators estimate could be a century old. Troutwine is working to make a new cylinder to put inside the carousel.
Cox says summer is the busiest time of year, and while the carousel is broken, they are losing at least a thousand dollars a day.
"We really need that money to carry us through the rest of the year, so it's an unfortunate time, and we are particularity grateful to those who are willing to donate," Cox said.
The carousel and Baskin Robbins will team up this weekend for the Western Montana fair in Missoula. You can donate at the fair booth, or on the Go-Fund-Me page. Click here for the Go-Fund-Me page.