Local first responders hold EMS Fair for National EMS Week

MISSOULA- May 19th- May 25th is Nation EMS Week, a week where the first responders that help their communities, are the ones who are celebrated.
Today local fire departments, police, EMS, and hospitals, gathered at the Southgate Mall where the public could partake in family friendly activities like bike helmet safety, car seat safety, raffles and prizes.
EMS Fair organizers say the fair was really for a way for the public to show their gratitude.
"We decided to bring this to the public so that the public could thank their EMS providers and local law enforcement for the hard work they do and always being there on the call when they are in need,” said Jenny Ross, the Trauma Coordinator at Community Medical Center.
EMS fair organizers say that first responders are often hidden heroes, and that EMS Week is a great way to recognize the hard, unseen work that they provide.