15 months after the disappearance of Jermain Charlo the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and the Missoula Police Department are putting her case in the national spotlight.
On Friday, Missoula Detective Guy Baker talked about the missing person case on A&E’s Live PD, putting out a nationwide call for help.
"A day doesn’t go by that I don’t think about Jermain Charlo and I am very committed to find out what happened to her,” Baker said. “I need to bring closure to the family and hold accountable whoever is responsible I have actually done everything for Jermain that I would hope law enforcement would do if one of my own kids went missing.”
Charlo went missing in June of 2018. She is 5’9”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a flower tattoo on her chest and a deer tattoo on her left shoulder blade.
If you have any information about this case, call the Missoula Police Department at (406)552-6284.