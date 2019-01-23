The Missoula League of Women Voters wants to help the community play a part in the state legislative session without ever leaving town.
The group is hosting a training session called Montana Legislature 101. The meeting will cover how to use the Montana State Legislature website and the basics of how a bill becomes a law. Organizers will demonstrate how to use the website to track legislation, contact individual legislators and watch or listen to hearings happening in the Montana State Capitol.
Missoula organizers say the training is a non-partisan look at how the legislature works and how to use the online tools. Missoula League of Women Voters co-president Nancy Leifer hopes the meeting can help people make their voices heard, even if they don't have the time or resources to travel to Helena.
"We're not pushing views on legislation, Leifer said. "We're just saying hey, if you want to know how to be involved, we can show you how."
The meeting is free and open to the public.
The training on how to follow the Montana State Legislature is scheduled for Wednesday, January 23 at 7 p.m. in the Missoula Public Library.