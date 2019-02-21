For more than eight months, authorities in Western Montana have been searching for 23-year-old Jermain Charlo, after she went missing last June in Missoula.
Authorities said Charlo was last seen on June 16th walking near the Orange Street Food Farm from downtown bars.
Lead Detective Guy Baker said multiple law enforcement agencies have put in over 2,000 searching for Charlo and have used local, state, and federal resources for this search.
Baker said law enforcement follows up on leads weekly to determine what happened to her.
He explained they have performed half a dozen search warrants at several locations in Missoula and Lake County.
Agencies have also performed about 15 searches for Charlo and they've spoken with over 50 witnesses for this case, but they still don’t have answers as to what happened to Charlo during the early hours of June 16th.
"Cause we're getting conflicting information and we're getting information that is involving a couple of different scenarios, so we continue to process crime scenes and collect evidence in an effort to get the statements and continue to talk to people and hopefully collect multiple witness statements and determine what happened," emphasized Baker.
Baker believes Charlo is a victim of a criminal act based on the abrupt disruption of her pattern of life, especially with social media.
Baker said they really need the public’s help for this investigation.
If you know anything about what happened or where Charlo may be please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Detective Guy Baker at 406-396-3217.