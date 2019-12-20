Last minute gift ideas for the shopper in a pinch

MISSOULA - If you've waited until the last minute to still find the perfect gift, don't worry, there are still gift ideas that don't require expedited shipping or scouring empty shelves.
Consider gifting an experience like a nice dinner, a massage, tickets to a play or concert, or a monthly subscription service for Disney+ or Netflix.
Gift cards to the person's favorite coffee shop or restaurant are also perfect for the shopper in a pinch and could easily be paired with candy for the kids or wine for the adults.
If you're too late to grab a hot item like airpod pros or a Nintendo switch, you could wait until after the holiday to take advantage of after Christmas sales.
For those worried about a gift not arriving in time due to slowed shipping during this busy time of year, printing a photo of the gift and wrapping it can be a unique way to give a gift that may be a little late.
But remember, in the end, it's the thought that counts.