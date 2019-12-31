MISSOULA - The City of Missoula is hosting its second annual local government citizens academy to teach people how local government works behind the scenes.
This class stemmed from the citizens law enforcement academy that was originally started by the Missoula Police Department to teach people about what law enforcement does. Then, City Council Representative Heather Harp thought, why not open this up for people to learn about all different parts of local government.
"When you really stop and think about it, the last time any one of us had government class, was probably high school and that was at the national level we don't ever talk about the local level, and this was that opportunity for folks to actually learn a lot about how we govern locally," said Harp.
The academy will cover things like how people can get involved in neighborhood councils or Missoula public schools, what the city's current and upcoming projects are, how police and fire departments work to keep us safe, how the city cares for streets, and what the county does differently than the city.
Harp said the first citizens academy went extremely well, and 15 of the 35 people who took the course last year were inspired to run for offices from neighborhood councils to the Montana state legislature.
The deadline to register for the citizens academy is December 31. The course is free for Missoula residents. You can register online here.