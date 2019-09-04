Last Best Outdoors Fest 2019 focuses on Montana's recreation economy

MISSOULA - The 2019 Last Best Outdoors Fest will take place Sept. 4 in Missoula at Caras Park and the Wilma theatre.
The event is hosted by Business for Montana's Outdoors, Montana Wilderness Association, the Montana Wildlife Federation and the Wilderness Society. Last best Outdoors fest showcases the role Montana's public lands play in generation more than $7 billion for Montana and supporting over 71,000 Montana jobs.
This year's theme focuses on showcasing and celebrating Montana's outdoor recreation economy and the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act reintroduced by Senator Jon Tester.
According to Congress bill S.507, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act of 2017, the bill would direct the Department of Agriculture to complete a landscape assessment of the Seeley Lake Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest and evaluate the ecological condition of its forests and watersheds. It would also identify actions needed to encourage sustainability, resilience and health by helping to recover forest ecosystems.
The event will feature food trucks, craft beer and booths featuring outdoor organizations and recreation businesses.