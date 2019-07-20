Lard Butt 1K saw over 800 people racing for doughnuts

MISSOULA- Missoula's very first Lard Butt 1k was held Saturday at Silver Park.
Lard Butt, a Montana company for weekend warriors has held these 1k's in Seattle and San Francisco, but decided to move the race a little closer to home.
This race is unlike any other, racers run or jog a total of .62 miles, and instead of water stations there are doughnut stations. Runners Saturday said they aren't just here for the exercise.
"Well doughnuts for one, oh wait, and doughnuts for two,” said runner Shande Louquet.
But more than just a doughnuts, beer, and mimosas, the Lard Butt 1k offers more than just silliness. This race also gives back to the Garden City.
"Our objective here is to enable people to have fun but also generate food donations for food pantries. So here in Missoula it's University of Montana Food Pantry, and it looks like we've generated more than a ton of food donations so far,” said Lard Butt Co-founder, Mark Peterson.
A total of over 800 people competed Saturday, and Lard Butt leaders say with this turnout there will definitely be a Second Annual Lard Butt 1K.