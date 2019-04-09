DARBY - The Ravalli Electric Co-Op says a landslide knocked down two power poles on Tuesday, cutting off power to hundreds of customers in the area.
Crews are working to fix the issue, and in the meantime, drivers should avoid Boulder Creek Road.
From the Co-Op:
"We are currently experiencing a power outage in the West Fork area, south of Job Corp. Crews have found a power line down near Boulder Creek Rd. Additional crews have been dispatched to help further evaluate the situation and repair the line. At this time we do not have an estimated restoration time, but we will be working as quickly and as safely as possible to get your power back on. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available! Thank you!"
Photos: Ravalli Electric Co-Op