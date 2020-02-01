Knights Sweep: Hellgate Wins Both Games and Gertie the Golden Goat

MISSOULA - The Hellgate-Sentinel basketball rivalry added another epic chapter Friday night, as both teams played under the lights at the University of Montana's Dahlberg Arena.
This year, the Hellgate Knights won not only both the boys (73-45) and girls (56-51 in overtime) basketball games, but the most important rivalry prize of all: Gertie the Golden Goat.
In an electric, "state-championship" feeling in the largest arena Missoula can offer, both student sections came to compete for the trophy. And they were awarded in kind by some amazing basketball.
The girls took the floor first, and were met with a crazed crowd. After a back and forth first half of play, the Knights turned in on in the 3rd quarter, jumping out to an 8 point lead.
But Sentinel clawed their way back, after Lexi Deden hit a jumper to tie the game. Addy Heaphy missed a game winner at the buzzer, and the game went into overtime.
In the overtime period, it was the Spartans that jumped out to a four point lead. But Hellgate did not panic, and tied the game in the final minute of the extra period after Heaphy nailed a long three pointer. The Knights then relied on their best player, brilliant sophomore guard Bailee Sayler. She led all scorers with 24 points, including knocking down 3 out of 4 free throws at the end to ice the game.
Deden finished the game with 13 points, Challis Westwater had 12 points, and Jayden Salisburg had 11 for Sentinel.
Hellgate improves to 10-1 on the year and retains their number one ranking in the state. Sentinel falls to 8-2 on the year.
The boys took the floor next to finish out the night, and this game was over at the jump. The Knights jumped out to a 17-2 lead, and never looked back. Using suffocating full court defense, Hellgate sped the Spartans up, and forced countless turnovers.
Rollie Worster led all scorers with 22 points, and was aided by his two running mates, Cam LaRance, who finished with 19, and Abe Johnson, who had 11.
Hellate contiues their undefeated season, and still looks like the best team in Class AA. Sentinel falls to 8-2 on the year.
After the game, Gertie the Golden Goat was awarded to the most spirited student section of the night. A five-judge panel voted on the results, and with a score of 436-416, it was the Hellgate student section that will get to keep Gertie in their hallway for another year.