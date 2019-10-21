The Missoula Public Library is calling all kids to help design two interactive features in the city's new library.
The kids were super excited to be a part of the design process and helped make suggestions to the library's DNA themed climbing wall and a community research lab.
At Monday’s co-creation event the presenters gave a quick explanation of what they needed and then the kids were hard at work.
They got to shout out names for the new area, build prototypes of play equipment, and enjoy some pizza while they were at it.
The design team says they like hearing from kids because it gives them new ideas they would never think of.
"With co-creation all we really are doing is collaborating to find innovative new solutions that we wouldn’t be able to find if we were all by ourselves" Project Director Holly Truitt said
The library received a grant of $1.3 million from the National Institute of Health to add these two features. The new library is set to open June 2020.