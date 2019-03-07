The makers of beloved Missoula brews like Coldsmoke and Eddy Out are freshening up with a new logo and a new canned beer.
The KettleHouse Brewing Company said it was time to freshen up a bit.
So they have a new yellow "K", a new logo, and a new look.
The company says customers will soon start seeing the redesign on the new packages and cans, which have already started making their way onto shelves in stores and will be on tap this spring.
The first new can just came out this week with the new Hellgate Honey Hefeweizen.