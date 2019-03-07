The makers of beloved Missoula brews like Coldsmoke and Eddy Out are freshening up with a new logo and a new canned beer.
The KettleHouse Brewing Company said it was time to freshen up a bit, with a post from the owners:
"We decided it was time to freshen up a bit. It's been a nostalgic process - reminiscing about where it all began, the amazing journey we've been on with all of you, and now looking forward to the horizon. The yellow K has stood the test of time and it's tattooed on our hearts forever. We have a new yellow K, a new logo, a new look, and you’ll see some new packages and cans making their way onto the shelves and on tap this spring starting with Hellgate Honey Hefeweizen next week."
So they have a new yellow "K", a new logo, and a new look.
The company says customers will soon start seeing the redesign on the new packages and cans, which have already started making their way onto shelves in stores and will be on tap this spring.
The first new can just came out this week with the new Hellgate Honey Hefeweizen. You can join in the fun at the special Hellgate Honey release party at the Southside K-hole on Saturday, March 23.