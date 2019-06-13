CLINTON - The Clinton Rural Fire District says a raft came in handy while rescuing three kayakers on a tricky section of the Clark Fork.
Firefighters say ten volunteers helped rescue the kayakers on Wednesday, June 13:
"Clinton fire was dispatched for a river rescue between Clinton and Turah on the Clark Fork. 10 volunteers showed up and brought one raft not thinking we would use it.
We shuttled eight volunteers across a channel and carried the boat 300 yards and rowed the main channel to deliver three kayakers without their boats safely to shore right at dark.
That section of River is extremely hazardous if you do not know the lines."