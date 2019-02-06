Animal Clinic of Kalispell saved a frozen cat that was found completely buried in the snow.
This amazing survival story has gained a lot of attention on social media.
Animal Clinic of Kalispell's veterinarian, Dr. Jevon Clark, said some of his clients found their injured cat "Fluffy" buried in the snow last Thursday afternoon.
Fluffy was frozen and unresponsive when she came into Dr. Clark's office.
Dr. Clark said he and his associate, Dr. China Corum, immediately took her temperature and put warm water on her.
Then he said they used heating pads and heated cages to help stimulate her.
Dr. Clark said she gained consciousness at their clinic that afternoon, but they still sent Fluffy to an emergency clinic because her temperature remained extremely low.
"I’ve never seen this. I've been in practice for almost 24 years and she was actually caked in ice, like those ice balls were caked on her all the way around her 360 degrees all the way around her. Her temperature was so low our thermometer wouldn't read it, so we know it was less than 90," explained Dr. Clark.
Dr. Clark said Fluffy was back to normal by the evening and continues to remain healthy.
He said it’s a great survival story.
And this is also just another reminder to take care of your indoor and outdoor animals during these cold winter months.