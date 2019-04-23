Jermain Charlo's family honors her on her 24th birthday

MISSOULA- April 23rd is Jermaine Charlo's 24th birthday, and tonight family and friends gathered under her billboard off Highway 93 to honor her.
Family and close friends brought balloons, lanterns, candles, and pictures of Jermain to honor her on her 24th birthday, but family members say that this date is an extremely hard day.
"It's one of longing, I think about what we would be doing, teasing her, stuff like that, what would we would be doing with her,” said Jermain’s grandfather, David velarde Jr.
People in attendance shared fond memories of Jermain, saying her dream was to attend art school and that they are remembering her as extremely talented, and passionate.
"She was an amazing artist, she was an amazing writer, she was very passionate” said Jermain’s aunt, Valenda Morigau.
With a large attendance today, people close to Jermain say that coming out on her birthday is important to remind Jermain and the public that they are not going to give up on finding her.
"We are doing it to keep her name out in the public so people know that she is still missing and holding it together so that way we can come together and pray and share memories with her as a family and having her friends come share stories about her,” added Charlo’s aunt, Valenda Morigau.
Jermain's family is taking donations to keep her billboard off of highway 93 up and running after July, and if you want to donate you can do so here.