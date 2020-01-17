MISSOULA - The JCPenney store at Southgate Mall will close its doors this April.
Mall owners Washington Prime Group said in a release, said the space will be redeveloped in the near future. That decision was made prior to JCPenney's announcement Friday.
Redevelopment projected are expected to start in 2020, according to Washington Prime Group. Exact details have yet to be released.
Washington Prime Group said in the release:
"The Company is committed to reinvesting in Southgate Mall and maintaining its presence as the community gathering place in Missoula and the best retail destination in Montana."