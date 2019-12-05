MISSOULA - Jackson Contractor Group will match all money given to the Missoula Food Bank on Dec. 6, up to $10,000.
More than 26,000 people used the Missoula Food Bank last year and tomorrow people will have the opportunity to donate and double their money.
The food bank uses a lot of the money to buy non-perishable foods like canned goods or cereal that have a long shelf life, that way your donations will last longer.
"The generosity of this community will last well into spring," said Aaron Brock, Missoula Food Bank director.
The food bank also sponsors multiple programs like cooking classes, delivery services to home bound seniors, after school snacks and summer lunch programs for kids, which need funding all year round.
You can donate by either heading to this link or by stopping by the Missoula Food Bank on Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.