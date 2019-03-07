Jack Berry's family has watched him battle bone cancer for months. They've fought their own battles at his side, but right now, they say their little boy is cancer-free.
Missoula Rural Fire engineer Cooper Berry says doctors removed Jack's tumor from osteosarcoma in September. Jack has been undergoing chemo in Boston since then. Cooper says his son was hospitalized a few weeks ago for an infection related to chemo, but he's since recovered.
Cooper says Jack only has one week of chemo left to complete. He's been cleared to put weight on his prosthetic leg, and he's learning how to walk again. Cooper says he's inspired by his son and his ability to embrace each day as it comes.
"It's been some pretty dark moments in the last eight months, but there's been a lot or really happy, special moments too," Berry said. "Just with his joy shining through and just his happiness and love of life."
Cooper says Jack's walls are practically wallpapered in cards from his Missoula community. He's grateful for the endless love and support his family has received from Jack's Army. He says that love, combined with Jack's unstoppable spirit, is pulling them through.
Cooper says the next step for Jack is 35 weeks of immunotherapy. The current plan is to do the bulk of that treatment in Missoula. The family is excited to come home and watch Jack learn to walk, run and be a regular little boy again.