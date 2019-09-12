LINCOLN- Traffic is being detoured slowly around a jack-knifed semi hauling an oversize load on Highway 200 west of Lincoln.
Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue posted to their Facebook on September 12 that a truck is blocking both lanes on Highway 200.
The incident started around 8 AM Thursday, according to travel information from the Montana Department of Transportation.
Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 67.5 on Highway 200 on the west end of Lincoln Valley. Drivers are warned of fog in the area.