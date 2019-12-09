Do you have a Christmas tree yet?
Well the Valley Fire Department in Drummond wants to make sure everyone who wants a tree will get one.
For the last five years this fire department has been giving out Christmas trees for free. Earlier this month they put out about 30 trees fro anyone to come take.
Plus this years trees were special because they we donated to the department from a local.
a guy that lives outside of town knew that he we put trees out there and he was doing some thinning on his property and looked at them and decided they look like pretty good Christmas trees," Valley Fire Chief Sean O'Connor said.
While someone claimed the last tree Monday morning O'Connor says they will be putting out ten more trees Tuesday.