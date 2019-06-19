RAVALLI, Mont. - The Windmill Village Bakery is opening once again now that the owner, Nancy Martin, is cancer free.
Just off Highway 93, in a bakery that looks like it is straight out of a fairy tale, there is a woman inside who is sweeter than anything she bakes.
Nancy Martin was busy on Wednesday getting ready for her grand reopening.
“We still need to sweep and there's a few more last minute things that we have to do today," Martin said.
Back in the fall Martin had to temporarily close her bakery when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.
"When I was first diagnosed I needed to have surgery right away," Martin said.
Then after surgery she started her first round of chemotherapy and radiation.
"We did one round of chemo and radiation together,” Martin said, “and then after that we took a break before we did one more round of just chemo."
Then in May, Martin received the good news.
"About two weeks ago now, I got the news that they had done a body scan and they told me they are not seeing any signs of cancer right now, so good news!" Martin said.
Now she’s ready to get back to doing what she loves.
"We knew we were going to re-open, we just didn’t know when," she said.
When asked what she was most excited about she said, "Seeing all the people who have been such great customers for so many years, and meeting the new ones that come in as well."
Martin knows her customers well, and says they are the people who keep her baking.
"People are just so wonderful, they are so funny, and smart, and loving,” Martin said, “they are just the best thing and they are what keeps us going."
The Windmill Village Bakery will be open Thursdays to Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nancy will be updating the bakery’s Facebook page as they add more hours.