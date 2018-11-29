MISSOULA - Local shop Frame of Mind is joining forces with the Western Montana Community Center for Saturday’s Parade of Lights, with a special message of acceptance on their holiday float.
Shop owner Amy Doty said this year's theme is "The Island of Misfit Toys".
Volunteers will spread the message by handing out flags with a space for decorations and a motivational message.
"The message we really want to relay is that even if you don't feel accepted or you feel like a misfit that Missoula as a community accepts you and everyone is welcome in this community," emphasized Doty.
The Western Montana Community Center is a resource for LGBTQ people and allies to come together.
Western Montana Community Center's Andy Nelson said this is an important message to be who you are and feel proud.
Nelson said the community center is always there for people who feel like misfits.
But he explained the parade is a great opportunity to celebrate what makes everyone different.
To see the float, head downtown to Higgins Avenue Sat., Dec. 1 at 6 PM.