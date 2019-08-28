MISSOULA - The Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana is about to crown their 25th emperor and empress. As the group celebrates its 25th anniversary, organizations say there's a lot of heart and soul behind all the pomp and circumstance.
It's the 25th anniversary of the nonprofit LGBTQ+ organization, which has worked hard to give back and fund scholarships not only in Missoula but all across the Treasure State. The ISCSM is part of the International Imperial Court System, one of the most widespread LGBTQ organizations in the world.
You may have seen Montana's ISCSM members performing onstage, volunteering at the public library or even helping rescued dogs find homes. There's a lot more behind the queens and kings of the ISCSM than just makeup and wigs.
"We do quite a few things, we do a show once a month to raise money for local Montana charities, we also do a drag story hour at the Missoula Public Library once a month," ISCSM Outreach Coordinator Sophia Stone Valhallan said.
They have a long history of being a charity.
"Twenty-five or so years ago a group of queer individuals got together because they wanted to make their community a better place,” ISCSM Member Hex Shadow said. “They learned from the Imperial Sovereign Court of Spokane and the other international courts around the county. They formed a group, they registered with the secretary of state and everything, and went to work raising money in their communities."
Over the years the organization has grown and changed, but one thing has always stayed the same since the beginning.
"We have always felt it was important to donate and give back to the community. It started with our first emperor and empress,” ISCSM Reining Empress XXIV Diana Bourgeois-Drake said.
Open Aid Alliance, Watson Children's Shelter and Suicide Prevention groups are all beneficiaries of ISCSM donations.
Plus a scholarship program in both Missoula and Bozeman that gives away thousands of dollars to students every year.
"Some organizations questioned do we want money from drag queens but they ended up taking the check because at the end of the day it didn’t matter what we were wearing, we shared a common value system,” Shadow said.
Through their outreach and charity work the ISCSM welcomes everyone who wants to know what drag is about.
"We want to create safe spaces for all the biggest thing about drag is that we are one big family, we are as inclusive as we can and we make sure everyone is comfortable enough to express who they are."
ABC FOX Montana is honored to sponsor Pride Night at Ogren Park Friday, August 30 in a partnership with the Missoula Osprey, Minor League Baseball and TransVisible Montana.
ISCSM celebrates Coronation XXIV with a weekend of performances and a brunch starting Sept. 6.