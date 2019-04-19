MISSOULA- Last week ballots were mailed out for upcoming bonds and levy’s in our area, however community members are expressing confusion.
However, within the ballot envelope is a new sheet of information that is throwing off voters.
This new sheet is part of the Ballot Interference Protection Act, and it's there to protect those voters who need someone else to drop their ballots off for them.
According to election officials, voters had expressed they were concerned with people interfering with their votes when being dropped off.
That’s why this past November a Voters Initiated Act passed, creating the Ballot Interference Protection Act, which is is all in the effort to show voters how serious their vote is taken.
"Voters need to know that if someone brings in their ballot for them they should complete - the collector should complete that form. If they don't it does not impact the voter in any way shape or form the ballot is still accepted but the collector is responsible for that form,” said Election Administrator, Dayna Causby.
A collector can collect up to six ballots and needs to fill out a form for each individual one, if they don't they could be fined up to $500 dollars per unfiled ballot form.
But for the people who plan on mailing or dropping of their own ballots themselves, you do not need to fill out a form. You can also have someone else mail in your ballot without filling out this form.