MISSOULA - Police are still investigating after a patrol car was reportedly shot at in an incident in downtown Missoula, on Wednesday.
A police officer assigned to the traffic unit was driving northbound on Woody St. around 9:45 AM Wednesday, when he reported the rear window of his patrol car had been shot out. Based on the officer's observations at the time, police believe it was a single gun shot.
The patrol car was sealed and preserved for evidence. It's unclear at this time if the car has been searched.
The incident prompted several blocks in the downtown area to go on lockdown. Building locked down included City Hall, City Council Chambers, the Missoula County Courthouse, and St. Patrick Hospital. Nearby schools were placed on a lock-in.
Law enforcement from several agencies surrounded the area and blocked off streets for several hours. Some agencies went building to building to clear the area.
A suspect has not been identified in the incident.