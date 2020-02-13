MISSOULA - Police are still investigating after a patrol car was reportedly shot at in an incident in downtown Missoula, on Wednesday.
A suspect has not been identified in the incident.
ABC FOX Montana talked with one resident on Woody St. who lives feet from where the incident went down.
"It was chaos, I got pretty much locked out of my apartment for two and a half hours," Glenn Mckanna said.
While Mckanna was locked out from his home, dozens of businesses, government buildings and St. Patrick hospital were locked in.
"We got a call from an automated police, I don't know what it was but they told us that we should probably go on lock down so that's how we have been for the last three hours," & Hannah Bauman a City Brew employee said. City Brew was one of the buildings put on lockdown.
Mckanna said the scariest part was the unknown.
"Not really knowing. [Law enforcement] blocking off all the streets. Them running around with them long rifles and guns drawn," Mckanna said.
He started looking on the webs to see what was going on. The whole situation still makes him scratch his head.
"Wait a minute, Sheriff's department, police department, how could happen down here," Mckanna said.
One day later, Mckanna is still on edge about the suspect on the loose.
"I kinda wonder if the suspect is long gone," Mckanna said.
A police officer assigned to the traffic unit was driving northbound on the 400 block of Woody St. around 9:45 AM Wednesday, when he reported the rear window of his patrol car had been shot out. Based on the officer's observations at the time, police believe it was a single gun shot.
The patrol car was sealed and preserved for evidence. It's unclear at this time if the car has been searched.
The incident prompted several blocks in the downtown area to go on lockdown. Building locked down included City Hall, City Council Chambers, the Missoula County Courthouse, and St. Patrick Hospital. Nearby schools were placed on a lock-in.
Law enforcement from several agencies surrounded the area and blocked off streets for several hours. Some agencies went building to building to clear the area.
The officer whose vehicle was reportedly shot at is on administrative leave.
Anyone with information about the incident or a possible suspect is asked to call Detective Guy Baker at 406-396-3217.