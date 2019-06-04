MISSOULA - A mountain biker is expected to recover from his injuries after a complex rescue operation up Dry Gulch.
A release from the Missoula Rural Fire District says rescuers responded on Sunday evening to Dry Gulch, in the Deep Creek drainage, where an injured mountain biker was waiting with a friend while another went for help.
Missoula Rural and Missoula Emergency Services brought three engines and a rescue utility terrain vehicle to get close to the man, hike in and carry him out.
They say he was seriously injured but is expected to recover.
Dry Gulch Road is located in Lolo National Forest, northwest of Council Grove State Park.