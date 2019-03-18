MISSOULA - The wife of a highway patrolman who was shot last week issued a statement thanking people for their support.
Montana Highway Patrol trooper Wade Palmer was found shot in his vehicle early on Friday morning. Officers arrested the suspect, Johnathan Bertsch, who is also accused of shooting at three other people that night, killing a second man, Shelley Hays.
Palmer was taken to Providence St. Patrick and later flown to a clinic in Utah to be treated for serious injuries.
Palmer's wife, Lindsey, shared this statement via MHP:
“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Montana and Utah for all of their support, and to all of the caring people throughout the nation that have offered prayers and positive messages.
To all the Brothers & Sisters in Blue, words cannot express the appreciation we have for all that you have done & for reaching out.
We are holding strong & the continued aid is greatly appreciated.
Knowing that our communities are coming together at our time of need is a great comfort. It gives us the ability to focus our attention on Wade & family which is the most important thing at this time.
Hold the Line
Stay Strong”
The alleged shooter, Bertsch, faces several felony charges and is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.