AUBURN, CA - A police dog injured in a deadly shooting in California is expected to survive.
The Associated Press reports that the shooting happened on Tuesday in Roseville, a community north of Sacramento.
Reports say the suspect sat in a pickup truck and randomly shot a man, a police dog and a 93-year-old woman, who died.
Deputies shot and killed the gunman. They later identified him as Stanley Stepanski III, of Florence, Montana.
The unidentified male victim and the police dog, K9 Eros, survived the shooting.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office posted an update on Eros' condition on Thursday:
"He is resting comfortably on a steady drip of fentanyl.
Eros is expected to be back home with his handler and family by Friday.
Eros suffered from what appeared to be a wound to his hip/flank area during the shooting spree that occurred in Placer County Tuesday night. He was stabilized using general anesthesia at a local vet hospital.
The vet says Eros should make a full recovery!"
Authorities are still investigating what led to the shooting.